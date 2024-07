Paddling the Mighty Waikato

I went for a little diversion today on my way home from town to a spot by the river that often floods this time of year and nice reflection can be taken among the tree's.

Got there no flooding a nd no reflections. But the far side of the river was very calm and getting a few reflection then a Out-rigger canoe came paddling into my shot.

The Kahikatea is also known as white pine .