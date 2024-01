Veg Garden..

Have spent some time in the vegetable garden. It has been some time since I have had the big garden 'operating' but this year I have gone the whole hog.. tomatoes, ( black ones in the left side shot) varies varieties, beans, dwarf green, butter beans, scarlet runners and Belotti beans.. Courgettis', capsicums, lettuce, cucumbers, peas and beetroot.

Just starting to get the return so it great to sit down to dinner and most of it is from our land..