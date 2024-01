A Peaceful spot..

Back home from my visit to my sister's. So now able to edit my camera shots.

I rose early for a walk around the estuary, which is only a few meters from Liz's house. As the tide was low I could walk around the shoreline, to a spot that was a favourite spot of Liz's late husband Noel, who died very suddenly 8 years ago. Family members got together and built this lovely bench seat that Liz often goes to for a quiet time. It looks up the estuary where he use to fish.