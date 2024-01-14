Previous
Misty Hills by julzmaioro
Misty Hills

Bit later start this morning so couldn't venture so far.. after the sun rose a lovely mist drifted around the bush clad hills.. It's been a very hot day and after our morning walk we went down for a swim .. which was lovely..
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Wylie ace
This is beautiful. fav
January 14th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulously moody
January 14th, 2024  
Dianne
A really gorgeous image - a swim sounds great.
January 14th, 2024  
