Photo 3899
Misty Hills
Bit later start this morning so couldn't venture so far.. after the sun rose a lovely mist drifted around the bush clad hills.. It's been a very hot day and after our morning walk we went down for a swim .. which was lovely..
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5006
photos
186
followers
212
following
1068% complete
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
14th January 2024 6:41am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
hills
,
misty
,
ngungaru
Wylie
ace
This is beautiful. fav
January 14th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulously moody
January 14th, 2024
Dianne
A really gorgeous image - a swim sounds great.
January 14th, 2024
