Ceramic art exhibition by julzmaioro
Photo 3903

Ceramic art exhibition

Today a friend and I went to town to see a ceramic art exhibition. It was fantastic and some stunning pieces.. and very varied. The erne/vase bottom right was made br the Art teacher that taught my friend when we were at Collage..
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
