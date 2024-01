Little Bit of Craziness..

Last night a small group from our camera club went to the local sunflower garden. We took a picnic tea to share and may or may not have had a wee drink.. as the evening light was not quite what we wanted we did a little experiment . I had taken some share material this shot was me with the material around and above my head moving through the sunflowers with the camera set on slow shutter.. All in good fun.