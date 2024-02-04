Sign up
Previous
Photo 3920
Bright eyed Bumble
The wind has finally dropped so able to get outside and take a few macro shot of butterflies, bumble bee's and caterpillar's.. This fluffy bumble won today's shot..
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5027
photos
186
followers
211
following
1073% complete
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th February 2024 4:39pm
Tags
yellow
,
bee
,
bumble
,
dahlia
Dianne
ace
He’s in his happy place. Great macro shot.
February 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful and bright.
February 4th, 2024
