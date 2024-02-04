Previous
Bright eyed Bumble by julzmaioro
Bright eyed Bumble

The wind has finally dropped so able to get outside and take a few macro shot of butterflies, bumble bee's and caterpillar's.. This fluffy bumble won today's shot..
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Dianne ace
He’s in his happy place. Great macro shot.
February 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful and bright.
February 4th, 2024  
