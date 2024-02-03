Previous
Hanging on .. by julzmaioro
Hanging on ..

Today was a pretty unsettled day with high winds squally showers and then sunny spells. FG decided we should take a drive out to the Manukau Heads where there is a shop that sells the best curry powder.. They hide it under the counter now so only the people that know about it can get it.. All a bit under cover.
After we made our purchase we went down to the beach as it was having a sunny spell.. This pohutukawa tree is really toughing it out as the bank is slipping away around it, the roots are doing their best to keep the tree upright.
*lynn ace
great composition and beautiful
February 3rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture. The roots of some trees are quite amazing, and they sure do hang on! It always fascinates me - especially when you consider how difficult it is sometimes to get something to grow!
February 3rd, 2024  
