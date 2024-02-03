Hanging on ..

Today was a pretty unsettled day with high winds squally showers and then sunny spells. FG decided we should take a drive out to the Manukau Heads where there is a shop that sells the best curry powder.. They hide it under the counter now so only the people that know about it can get it.. All a bit under cover.

After we made our purchase we went down to the beach as it was having a sunny spell.. This pohutukawa tree is really toughing it out as the bank is slipping away around it, the roots are doing their best to keep the tree upright.