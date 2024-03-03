The Bridge To nowhere..

On our 2nd day of our adventure took us on a jet boat and then a 5 k walk to the Famous (in NZ) Bridge to nowhere,, After WW1 Returned Servicemen were offered blocks of land to break in the holdings, this is very hard country and the road was formed from either end and a bridge was built over the Wanganui River, The road was never finished and the blocks of land never farmed , but the bridge remained.. hence The Bridge to Nowhere. It is in a very picturesque spot and attracts lots of kayakers, bikers and walkers. Here is our group, that FG and I on the far right.