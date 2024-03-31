Presunrise

Making the most of the last week of 'summer daylight saving time' next weekend our sunrises will be an hour earlier. When I saw this pre sunrise colour in the sky I had to go out with my camera.. looking towards the East the distant hills were showing up well.

I have always thought that the pointy hill/mountain in the centre was Te Aroha but recently a friend had said it was 'The Pinnacles'.. and today our Grandson IL was here and had a location app on his phone and confirmed it was the Pinnacles.. which ever it is it is a very long way away.

That bright light in the centre is cowshed lights.