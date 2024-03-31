Previous
Presunrise by julzmaioro
Photo 3976

Presunrise

Making the most of the last week of 'summer daylight saving time' next weekend our sunrises will be an hour earlier. When I saw this pre sunrise colour in the sky I had to go out with my camera.. looking towards the East the distant hills were showing up well.
I have always thought that the pointy hill/mountain in the centre was Te Aroha but recently a friend had said it was 'The Pinnacles'.. and today our Grandson IL was here and had a location app on his phone and confirmed it was the Pinnacles.. which ever it is it is a very long way away.
That bright light in the centre is cowshed lights.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous.
March 31st, 2024  
julia ace
@jamibann The pinnacles would be right up your alley .. Granddaughter and her husband climbed it yesterday..
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise