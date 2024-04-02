Previous
Forest Fire.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3978

Forest Fire..

Today we noticed a lot smoke around and it is always a concern as we close to a pine forest. The bush telegraph got working and FB and I went up the road to the neighbours. A fire was right on the edge of the forest probably started by campers that come along the beach and then leave the embers glowing and not thinking what it is going to lead to.
3 helicopters were on the job dipping the water from the Tasman sea, Plus several teams from the local volunteer Fire Brigades. I would hate to think wat this has cost all because of someone's stupidity.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice image , sad thought if deliberate
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise