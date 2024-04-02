Forest Fire..

Today we noticed a lot smoke around and it is always a concern as we close to a pine forest. The bush telegraph got working and FB and I went up the road to the neighbours. A fire was right on the edge of the forest probably started by campers that come along the beach and then leave the embers glowing and not thinking what it is going to lead to.

3 helicopters were on the job dipping the water from the Tasman sea, Plus several teams from the local volunteer Fire Brigades. I would hate to think wat this has cost all because of someone's stupidity.