Previous
Auckland Memorial Museum.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3980

Auckland Memorial Museum..

On Tuesday FG and I took a quick trip up to the city, and while there we went to my favourite Camera shop. I convinced FG to take a quick look at the Winter Garden in the grounds of the Museum. The Auckland Memorial Museum was built in 1929 and is one of the countries 'Grand' buildings and it dominates it's hill top site, and is quite a landmark and is often lit up with special occasion lighting, and shortly the foreground will be covered with crosses to commemorate our fallen soldiers from both WW1& 2.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
aha - so now i need to know which is your favourite camera store!!!!
April 4th, 2024  
Christina ace
@brigette funny I was about to ask the same thing!
April 4th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@christinav i have 2 favourites 1. Auckland Camera store 2. Photo Warehouse - Great north road.. in that order
April 4th, 2024  
julia ace
@brigette Lol.. neither of those.. Progear New Market.. but I must admit I haven't been to either of those.. They are so good at PG it has not been necessary to go anywhere else.
April 4th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@julzmaioro Stick with who you know and trust!! But likewise i'm super happy with mine. A few years back i accidentally deleted a whole day of photos while in europe. The wonderful guys at Ak Camera retrieved them for me for no cost!!! All i needed to provide was a USB to put them on..
April 4th, 2024  
julia ace
@brigette that is great service..
April 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot of this rather splendid building.
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise