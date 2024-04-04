Auckland Memorial Museum..

On Tuesday FG and I took a quick trip up to the city, and while there we went to my favourite Camera shop. I convinced FG to take a quick look at the Winter Garden in the grounds of the Museum. The Auckland Memorial Museum was built in 1929 and is one of the countries 'Grand' buildings and it dominates it's hill top site, and is quite a landmark and is often lit up with special occasion lighting, and shortly the foreground will be covered with crosses to commemorate our fallen soldiers from both WW1& 2.