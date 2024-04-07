Sign up
Previous
Photo 3983
The Hunt...
Another shot from yesterdays hunt. It is pretty hard to be 'Johnny on the spot' as they dash off in the other direction when you think you are in a good spot.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5090
photos
182
followers
210
following
1091% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th April 2024 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
hunting
,
hounds
Dianne
ace
A great action shot.
April 7th, 2024
