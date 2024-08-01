Sign up
Previous
Photo 4099
Tree- in -the- Mist
I go past this tree regularly but it was worth a stop the other day. The mist was pretty thick so it was disguising farm gates old shed and houses that otherwise spoil the shot.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
tree
,
fog
,
misty
,
poplar
Annie D
ace
beautiful tree in the mist
August 1st, 2024
Dianne
ace
Really lovely - winter tree shapes are the best. Looks so good in the fog.
August 1st, 2024
mike
ace
great result
August 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 1st, 2024
