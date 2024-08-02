Previous
Waitangi Falls by julzmaioro
Photo 4100

Waitangi Falls

These falls are a local attraction for the Youth of our town, in the summer you can see them 'bombing off' the top of the falls to the deep pool below.. I was never brave enough.. This shot was taken on our boat trip so not the usual pov.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
August 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Sounds like fun falls
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise