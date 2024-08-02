Sign up
Photo 4100
Waitangi Falls
These falls are a local attraction for the Youth of our town, in the summer you can see them 'bombing off' the top of the falls to the deep pool below.. I was never brave enough.. This shot was taken on our boat trip so not the usual pov.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
falls
,
local
,
attraction
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
August 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Sounds like fun falls
August 2nd, 2024
