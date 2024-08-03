Previous
Tahou or Silvereye on the Taiwan Cherry by julzmaioro
Tahou or Silvereye on the Taiwan Cherry

Went for a walk around the Estuary this morning.. The Taiwan Cherries are flowering at the moment and attracting the nectar eaters to their bright pink blossoms.. They are quick little fella's so you have to be ready for them.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Annie D ace
pretty little bird and blends in well - good spotting
August 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
You did well capturing this one, as like you said, they are so quick. The cherries make a lovely display.
August 3rd, 2024  
