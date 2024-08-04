Sign up
Photo 4102
Winter Rose
I picked a bunch of flowers this morning, so before I put them in a vase they had a time in my light box. Such a great flower to have in the winter garden.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5209
photos
177
followers
207
following
1123% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th August 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rose
,
helebore
