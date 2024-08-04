Previous
Winter Rose by julzmaioro
Winter Rose

I picked a bunch of flowers this morning, so before I put them in a vase they had a time in my light box. Such a great flower to have in the winter garden.
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
