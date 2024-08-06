Previous
Fog on the River Hills by julzmaioro
Fog on the River Hills

I was busy this morning when I missed a nice sunrise. But looked out a little later and saw the fog moving up the river and into the gully's. I thought it was worth a shot.
Christina ace
So may lovely layers
