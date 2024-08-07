Previous
Tui on The Vulcan Branches.. by julzmaioro
Tui on The Vulcan Branches..

I was in at my Sisters today and trying to get a shot of her lovely Vulcan Magnolia when I got photo bombed by a Tui. He was singing away until he/she got interrupted by his/her mate.
julia

Super shot of your photobomber and the magnolia.
