There Was a Crooked Jail

We had our Camera Club last night and the set subject was 'The Estuary'. The end of the Estuary is the bottom end of the Manukau Harbour and ends at our town. The side of the Estuary is a group of historic buildings that have been moved as part of the museum. This one is the old jail and the day I was there, the tide was in and nice reflections. I flipped the image.. I was pleased that the judge like it as well and gave it a 'Honours'