Previous
Photo 4112
Intruder on the Intruder..
I came across a paddock of snowdrops the other day. When I went to get a shot of just one clump I noticed a lone daisy in the middle, it was not until I uploaded the images that I noticed the bug on the daisy.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Tags
bug
,
daisy
,
snowdrops
,
paddock
Christina
ace
An extra bonus. Great shot
August 14th, 2024
