Intruder on the Intruder.. by julzmaioro
Intruder on the Intruder..

I came across a paddock of snowdrops the other day. When I went to get a shot of just one clump I noticed a lone daisy in the middle, it was not until I uploaded the images that I noticed the bug on the daisy.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Christina ace
An extra bonus. Great shot
August 14th, 2024  
