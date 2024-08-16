Previous
In Memory... by julzmaioro
Photo 4114

In Memory...

@dide and I visited a little country cemetery last weekend. It is mainly a neat as a pin but some of these old graves with their iron balustrades are a little worst for wear.. Love the intercut iron work.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 16th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wonderful POV choice and editing. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise