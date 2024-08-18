Sign up
Previous
Photo 4116
Tulips
A horrible wet day today so another shot of my Tulips. A different pov from yesterdays shot and different light.. They are so sweet with their ruffly edges.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5223
photos
176
followers
207
following
1127% complete
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th August 2024 1:19pm
Tags
tulips
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
So crisp and clean, lovely!
August 18th, 2024
