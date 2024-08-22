Previous
Mass of Fressia's by julzmaioro
Mass of Fressia's

Visited a friends garden today and this garden was just a mass of Freesias and the perfume was stunning. Behind are dark orange Clivia's..
A good sign that spring is on the way.. Thank goodness.
julia

@julzmaioro
Annie D ace
oh wow! I only have about half a dozen out the front - the perfume must be wonderful
August 22nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I bet that did smell glorious!
August 22nd, 2024  
