Previous
Photo 4120
Mass of Fressia's
Visited a friends garden today and this garden was just a mass of Freesias and the perfume was stunning. Behind are dark orange Clivia's..
A good sign that spring is on the way.. Thank goodness.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
spring
,
freesias
,
clivias
Annie D
ace
oh wow! I only have about half a dozen out the front - the perfume must be wonderful
August 22nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I bet that did smell glorious!
August 22nd, 2024
