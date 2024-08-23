Previous
Mist sweeping the Flats.. by julzmaioro
Photo 4121

Mist sweeping the Flats..

Popped outside this morning to catch the mist sweeping across the flats below In the mid ground you can see the neighbours cows and the little Village just out of the mist. The hills in the distance are fertile market gardens.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise