Previous
Photo 4122
Spring posy.
A quick walk around the garden produced a lovely bunch of flowers for the vase, but always good to get a photo first.
Early upload today as off to a prizegiving for a photography comp I entered..
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
3
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5229
photos
176
followers
207
following
1129% complete
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th August 2024 2:29pm
spring
,
lavender
,
posy
,
helebore
Annie D
ace
gorgeous bouquet :)
August 24th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautifully edited!
August 24th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
You are very creative.
August 24th, 2024
