Photo 4164
Start of the day..
I got up a little earlier this morning in the hope of catching a good sunrise.. I caught it but it was a little mediocre.. But a good way to start the day anyway.. That is the Waikato River you can see.. NZ longest river.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
sunrise
,
north
,
waikato
