Photo 4166
Look out here they come..
When we had our farm walk yesterday, Kenna could not resist a 'Rolly Polly' down the very steep hill.. The 'Lads' came running to make sure she was all right..
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th October 2024 1:15pm
Tags
and
,
jim
,
jager
,
kenna
