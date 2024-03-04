Sign up
Previous
Photo 2471
Lilttle Island NYC
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2971
photos
218
followers
112
following
676% complete
View this month »
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nyc
,
park
,
skyline
,
new york city
,
new-york-city
,
jy-nyc
,
jy-b&w
JackieR
ace
What an amazing structure
May 7th, 2024
