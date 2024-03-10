Sign up
Photo 2477
Exit into the city
Walking through the Philadelphia City Hall.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2977
photos
220
followers
113
following
678% complete
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
silhouette
,
architecture
,
philadelphia
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-philadelphia
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 9th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is a great point of view and an interesting subject to me.
May 9th, 2024
