Photo 2531
All Alone Penguin
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3034
photos
223
followers
112
following
693% complete
Tags
beach
,
alone
,
penguin
,
southafrica
,
simonstown
,
jy-southafrica
,
boulders-beach
Jessica Eby
ace
What a cute penguin! What a great shot!
July 11th, 2024
Christina
ace
Straight out of happy feet :)
July 11th, 2024
