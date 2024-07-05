Previous
Southern Double-collared Sunbird by jyokota
Southern Double-collared Sunbird

South Africa has 21 species of sunbirds and are considered somewhat like a hummingbird of this area. I went to Kisrtenbosch Botanic Garden and this was my luckiest find.
Junko Y

Corinne C ace
Amazing and beautiful bird!
July 10th, 2024  
