Photo 2527
Southern Double-collared Sunbird
South Africa has 21 species of sunbirds and are considered somewhat like a hummingbird of this area. I went to Kisrtenbosch Botanic Garden and this was my luckiest find.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
bird
,
capetown
,
southafrica
,
sunbird
,
botanic-garden
,
jy-southafrica
Corinne C
ace
Amazing and beautiful bird!
July 10th, 2024
