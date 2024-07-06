Previous
Bo-Kaap colorfulness by jyokota
Photo 2528

Bo-Kaap colorfulness

Because of the strong colors and bold elements of design, I like seeing this neighborhood in full sunlight. Established as a center for the Cape Malay people in Cape Town, the houses were originally all white as required by the terms of lease. But once the "colored" slaves were allowed to own their homes, they celebrated their choice to paint by choosing vibrant colors. The neighborhood is consistent in architectural style from the 1850s and well maintained. I listened as one man lamented that the neighbors were moving out and Air BnBs were buying up the area so locals couldn't move in. I saw that such places have signage that has names of lodging rather than simply house numbers. He complained that tourism takes from the neighborhood but doesn't contribute.

And then tonight on the news, I saw the people in Barcelona were squirting water pistols at tourists in their frustration that over tourism has removed affordable housing from the market and turned them into tourism stays. Airbnb is now worth larger than the Hyatt and Marriott Hotel chains combined. What does this mean for all of us and the future of travel? It's definitely disrupting how we live and how we travel.

Meanwhile, I enjoyed seeing this little girl run eagerly toward her father who was bringing back the large trash container because the trash was probably picked up by the city. Definitely a live-in-neighborhood activity.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful symmetry
July 10th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
You have a valid point about air B&N in travel destinations. Our town has much the same issue so that affordable housing for the younger adults is really scarce. Your picture is very delightful.
July 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely street capture and interesting info!
July 10th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
What a great composition, and I like the graphic details and color,
July 10th, 2024  
