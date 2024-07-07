Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2529
The Elephant is Being Ignored
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3031
photos
223
followers
112
following
692% complete
View this month »
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
cell
,
boy
,
elephant
,
attention
,
capetown
,
southafrica
,
township
,
langa
,
jy-southafrica
,
moibile
Wendy
ace
What a great image. Love how the guy is sharing his phone with the elephant and the decay surrounding them. It's fav worthy. Fav
July 10th, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
Because “ it’s not in the room” maybe ?
July 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
@photohoot
- So much to figure out in this background!
@markp
- haha, let's get the artist to paint it INSIDE the room. :)
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 10th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Such a greta juxtaposition. Check out this oldie of mine with a similar idea:
http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2011-09-17
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close