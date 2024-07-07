Previous
The Elephant is Being Ignored by jyokota
The Elephant is Being Ignored

7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Wendy ace
What a great image. Love how the guy is sharing his phone with the elephant and the decay surrounding them. It's fav worthy. Fav
July 10th, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
Because “ it’s not in the room” maybe ?
July 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
@photohoot - So much to figure out in this background! @markp - haha, let's get the artist to paint it INSIDE the room. :)
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 10th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Such a greta juxtaposition. Check out this oldie of mine with a similar idea: http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2011-09-17
July 10th, 2024  
