Muizenberg Beach Huts x 9 by jyokota
Muizenberg Beach Huts x 9

I knew I wanted to photograph the famous beach huts in Muizenberg, and I also knew I wanted to take on the challenge of making them not be literal. To see what they REALLY look like, check out the tags here -- mostly delightful variations from @ludwigsdiana https://365project.org/tags/muizenberg

I wouldn't call this attempt successful for many reasons, but I'm glad I tried something new. I set my camera to in-camera multiple exposure and took one step to the right after each exposure to the beach huts all overlap causing this rather jumbled effect. Here's what I did note: if trying multiple types creative efforts, TAKE NOTES because each attempt tends to be different and in the end I have no idea what I did for most. This one is kind of memorable, though.

Check out @vincent24 's recent multiple exposure work where he captures the vibe of the scene through his combined exposures: https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2024-07-08
