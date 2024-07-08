Muizenberg Beach Huts x 9

I knew I wanted to photograph the famous beach huts in Muizenberg, and I also knew I wanted to take on the challenge of making them not be literal. To see what they REALLY look like, check out the tags here -- mostly delightful variations from @ludwigsdianahttps://365project.org/tags/muizenberg
I wouldn't call this attempt successful for many reasons, but I'm glad I tried something new. I set my camera to in-camera multiple exposure and took one step to the right after each exposure to the beach huts all overlap causing this rather jumbled effect. Here's what I did note: if trying multiple types creative efforts, TAKE NOTES because each attempt tends to be different and in the end I have no idea what I did for most. This one is kind of memorable, though.