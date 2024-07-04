Previous
The Evening Sunlit Colors by jyokota
Photo 2526

The Evening Sunlit Colors

I saw this view from my room and I went rushing to the second floor open pool area so I could photograph it without the window in my hotel room. What brilliant colors when reflecting the evening sun, following a shower that moistened the air.
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful glow
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Colorful
July 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Splendid
July 10th, 2024  
