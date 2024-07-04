Sign up
Photo 2526
The Evening Sunlit Colors
I saw this view from my room and I went rushing to the second floor open pool area so I could photograph it without the window in my hotel room. What brilliant colors when reflecting the evening sun, following a shower that moistened the air.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
sunset
colors
lines
harbor
industry
machines
containers
bold
capetown
southafrica
shipping
jy-southafrica
Renee Salamon
Wonderful glow
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Colorful
July 10th, 2024
Brian
Splendid
July 10th, 2024
