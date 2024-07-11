Previous
Lone Tree in Namib Desert by jyokota
Photo 2533

Lone Tree in Namib Desert

I've now left Cape Town and am back in Namibia. Tonight, we will be 8-9 hours drive north at the edge of the most remote section of Namibia and tomorrow we start camping so we will be "off the grid". I used y 9 days in Cape Town to catch up posting from the previous Namibia trip and you have been so generous in visiting my project and commenting and having. Thank you for each and every one, and my apologies I couldn't write back personally or return the favor in many cases. But this visual diary I have kept since 2013 is important to me, as is this community. Here's my lonely tree in the middle of the desert to symbolize the remoteness of where I'll be next. See you in a few weeks!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Amazing scene
July 12th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
Excellent. That I would hang on my wall.
July 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What fabulous layers and that one resilient tree hanging on in there. Gorgeous
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise