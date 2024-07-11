Lone Tree in Namib Desert

I've now left Cape Town and am back in Namibia. Tonight, we will be 8-9 hours drive north at the edge of the most remote section of Namibia and tomorrow we start camping so we will be "off the grid". I used y 9 days in Cape Town to catch up posting from the previous Namibia trip and you have been so generous in visiting my project and commenting and having. Thank you for each and every one, and my apologies I couldn't write back personally or return the favor in many cases. But this visual diary I have kept since 2013 is important to me, as is this community. Here's my lonely tree in the middle of the desert to symbolize the remoteness of where I'll be next. See you in a few weeks!