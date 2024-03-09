Feed the Pigeons

I happened on this scene and was fascinated watching this man who obviously fed the pigeons regularly. He had that big bag of food that's hanging on the hydrant, and he timed how he threw the food into the air. The one pigeon seems freeze-framed in the middle of the food in the air. I wish that car hadn't been there. If I could have stayed longer, I would have practiced different settings, changing the aperture and shutter speed and spent more time practicing how to tell this story. I've been thinking more and more about street photography and how I treat it like a moment in time when I shoot what I see. But Peter Turnley says it's making an image not shooting but making. He said if you have access to people or settings that are interesting, stay and work that access. But alas, I was traveling with friends who had long gone on and I had to run and catch up.



Now back to work.