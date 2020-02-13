Previous
Sunset Flight by k9photo
44 / 365

Sunset Flight

As I was photographing sunset over Lake Juliette I spotted this flock of birds circling around and around over the lake.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Kate

@k9photo
KV ace
The sky has some beautiful color and the birds are flying in different directions... looks like some different types of birds too.
February 14th, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
looks like you picked a good shutter speed to stop them, nice job.
February 14th, 2020  
