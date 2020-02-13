Sign up
Previous
Next
44 / 365
Sunset Flight
As I was photographing sunset over Lake Juliette I spotted this flock of birds circling around and around over the lake.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
44
photos
18
followers
42
following
12% complete
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th February 2020 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
nikon
,
birds
,
georgia
,
lake
,
juliette
,
d3500
KV
ace
The sky has some beautiful color and the birds are flying in different directions... looks like some different types of birds too.
February 14th, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
looks like you picked a good shutter speed to stop them, nice job.
February 14th, 2020
