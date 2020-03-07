Previous
Behind Keown Falls by k9photo
Behind Keown Falls

With all the rain lately we decided to hike to Keown Falls since it is dry much of the year. For this shot I was standing in the cave behind the waterfall.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
KV ace
Wow!!! Love the blue sky and the blue reflection on the rocks... the buds on the trees give a clear indication that spring is just around the corner... love the light on the water and the POV. Fav
March 8th, 2020  
