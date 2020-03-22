Previous
Holly Berries by k9photo
82 / 365

Holly Berries

Another perspective of our holly bush. It is fascinating to watch the new growth appear. I shot this with my macro/micro lens.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Kate

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
March 22nd, 2020  
