Sunrise North by k9photo
Sunrise North

"Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leave you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing and listen as heaven whispers, 'Do you like it? I just did that for you.'" — Max Lucado
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Kate

@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Peter Dulis
love it
March 26th, 2020  
KV
Awesome colors here... it's going to be a beautiful day for you... I know it!
March 26th, 2020  
