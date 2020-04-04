Previous
Pine Pollen Pods by k9photo
95 / 365

Pine Pollen Pods

I love how the long-leaf pine needles radiate around the pollen pods.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
26% complete

KV ace
Stunning... simply stunning. Love the way the needles frame the pods. Fav
April 4th, 2020  
