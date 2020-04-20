Sign up
Eastern Fence Lizard
The Eastern Fence Lizard is the only lizard that is native to Georgia.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th April 2020 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
rust
,
lizard
,
d3500
Linda Godwin
Nice to catch him out and about
April 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Love the rusty iron the lizard is perched on... super sharp... love the color here too.
April 21st, 2020
