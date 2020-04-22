Previous
Rose with Bud by k9photo
113 / 365

Rose with Bud

“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” Kahlil Gibran
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Kate

@k9photo
AWendes ace
Lovely, soft shot!
April 22nd, 2020  
KV ace
Love the composition here and the closed bud next to the opening one... nice!
April 22nd, 2020  
