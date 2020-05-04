Sign up
125 / 365
Supplicant
Found in a church cemetery
4th May 2020
4th May 20
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
125
photos
36
followers
58
following
34% complete
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th May 2020 2:22pm
Tags
broken
,
statue
,
sony
,
a7iii
Dustyloup
ace
Wow looks like a bone or like it's becoming one with the leaves
May 5th, 2020
