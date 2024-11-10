Sign up
Previous
Photo 1569
Oak Leaf Hydrangea
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." (Albert Einstein) This bud and flower are on our neighbor's oak leaf hydrangea.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
4
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1758
photos
87
followers
84
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
oak-leaf-hydrangea
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
November 10th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Such gorgeous texture, easy fav!
November 10th, 2024
KV
ace
Super pretty.
November 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024
