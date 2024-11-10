Previous
Oak Leaf Hydrangea by k9photo
Oak Leaf Hydrangea

"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." (Albert Einstein) This bud and flower are on our neighbor's oak leaf hydrangea.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
November 10th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such gorgeous texture, easy fav!
November 10th, 2024  
KV ace
Super pretty.
November 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024  
