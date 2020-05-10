Sign up
131 / 365
HQ15
We are finally braving a short camping trip...only 30 minutes from home...to try out our new camper. The campsites are spacious and social distancing rules are in place.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
131
photos
36
followers
58
following
35% complete
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th May 2020 4:17pm
Tags
sony
,
campsite
,
hq15
,
7aiii
,
black series
