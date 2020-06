Field Bindweed

Even though this is a pesky weed the flowers are pretty. From Southern Living: "Looking like a wild morning glory, field bindweed (Convovulus arvensis) is a vigorous perennial vine that often snakes its way up, over, and through your garden plants. It spreads by seeds that can sprout after 50 years and roots that can grow 10 feet deep. You can try digging it out, but any bit of root left in the ground eventually sprout as a new plant."