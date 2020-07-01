Previous
Floating Feathers by k9photo
Floating Feathers

"Let me be as a feather. Strong, with purpose, Let light at heart, able to bend. And tho I might become frayed, able to pull myself together again." (Anita Sams)
1st July 2020

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
