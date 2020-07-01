Sign up
183 / 365
Floating Feathers
"Let me be as a feather. Strong, with purpose, Let light at heart, able to bend. And tho I might become frayed, able to pull myself together again." (Anita Sams)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
183
photos
44
followers
65
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
1
365
NIKON D3500
30th June 2020 10:16am
Public
nikon
,
feathers
,
d3500
